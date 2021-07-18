2 more Texas House Democratic Caucus members test positive for COVID-19, bringing total to 5

article

Two more fully vaccinated members of the Texas House Democratic Caucus, who are in Washington D.C., have tested positive for COVID-19.

That brings the total number of members who have tested positive for the coronavirus to five. All of those how have tested positive "are feeling good, with no symptoms or only mild symptoms."

The first three members tested positive Saturday, and the House Democratic Caucus then decided to give daily rapid tests to all members and staff in Washington D.C.

That resulted in two more members testing positive Sunday.

The names of those who have tested positive were not released, but State Representative Trey Martinez Fischer said he was one of the members who tested positive Sunday.

He said he is only experiencing "extremely mild symptoms," and is "grateful for the encouragement and prayers of my colleagues and all of those across Texas and the country who support our cause."