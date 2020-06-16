2 more arrested for Preston Hollow woman’s murder

article

Dallas police arrested two more suspects for the murder of a Preston Hollow woman.

Leslie Baker was shot in her driveway on Memorial Day.

Police said 18-year-old Antony Taylor and 19-year-old Deng Ajack admitted their involvement in the murder.

A third 16-year-old suspect was arrested three days after Baker was killed. His name and photo were not released because he is a juvenile.

RELATED: 16-year-old arrested for Preston Hollow woman’s murder

All three are now charged with capital murder.

Advertisement

Baker was shot in what police believe was an attempted carjacking.