Man arrested after allegedly shooting and killing uncle during South Dallas argument

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The Brief A man in his 30s was arrested early Monday after fatally shooting his uncle during an argument at a South Dallas home. Officers found the victim in his 60s lying in the doorway, where Dallas Fire-Rescue pronounced him dead at the scene. The suspect was taken into custody without incident, but the identities of both men have not yet been released.



A man in his 30s was taken into custody early Monday after allegedly shooting and killing his uncle during an argument at a home in South Dallas, authorities said.

Deadly Dallas shooting

What we know:

Dallas police officers responded to a shooting call in the 5100 block of Cardiff Street at 12:07 a.m. Upon arrival, officers found a man in his 60s lying in the doorway of his residence with gunshot wounds.

Dallas Fire-Rescue arrived shortly after and pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

According to investigators, the suspect remained at the scene and told officers that he and his uncle had gotten into a physical altercation before he fired the shot.

The suspect was taken into custody without incident and transported to police headquarters, where he is being interviewed by homicide detectives.

Authorities have not yet released the identities of the victim or the suspect pending family notification and formal charges.