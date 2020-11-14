2 men shot after car crash near Uptown Dallas

article

Two men were shot after a car crash near Uptown Friday night, and police said the shooter has been arrested.

The shooting happened just before 9:30 p.m., at Highway 75 and Blackburn Street.

Police said 30-year-old Juan Lazaro Chavez stayed at the scene, and they also said he admitted to shooting the men after the crash.

He was later arrested.

Both shooting victims, a 34-year-old man and a 42-year-old man, were taken to a hospital in stable condition.