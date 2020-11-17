2 men in custody after Dallas double shooting, chase
DALLAS - Two men are in custody following an early morning shooting and police chase in Dallas.
Officers spotted a car speeding away from East Oak Cliff as they were responding to a shooting call just before 2 a.m. Tuesday.
The driver crashed the car near Fordham and Bonnie View roads after a short chase.
Police believe the men may have shot two other men in front of a home on Hortense Avenue during a robbery attempt.
One shooting victim is in critical condition. The other is expected to recover.
A weapon was recovered from the crash scene, police said.