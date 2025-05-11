2 men drown at Joe Pool Lake

article

The Brief The bodies of two men were recovered from Joe Pool Lake on Sunday morning. A witness says the men fell from a boat on Saturday afternoon and did not resurface. The witness says the two men were not wearing life vests.



Two adult males were recovered from Joe Pool Lake on Sunday morning after falling off of a boat on Saturday afternoon, according to the Grand Prairie Fire Department.

Joe Pool Lake Drownings

The Latest:

Officials say the dive team responded to a report of two possible drownings just before 4:30 p.m.

A witness told officials that two men fell off a boat and were not wearing life vests. They did not resurface.

The dive team searched until dark and resumed operations on Sunday morning.

Officials did not say what time they found the bodies of the two men.

The Dallas County Medical Examiner's Office will release the identities of the two men once next-of-kin are notified.