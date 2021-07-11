2 men arrested for Dallas shooting that left 1 dead, 1 injured

article

Dallas police have arrested a 45-year-old man and a 19-year-old man for a shooting that killed one man and sent another to a hospital Saturday night.

The shooting happened just after 8:30 p.m., in the 10000 block of China Tree Drive.

Responding officers found a 45-year-old man who was pronounced dead inside a vehicle and a 22-year-old man who was taken to a local hospital in serious condition. Neither victim has been identified at this time.

No details were released about what led up to the shooting, but investigators found that Kendel Britton and Dezmin Britton were involved in the shooting.

Both were arrested and charged with murder.