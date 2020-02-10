2 men, 2 juveniles charged for Dallas man's murder

article

Four people were arrested for a fatal shooting in far southeast Dallas on Sunday.

Damarte Burt, Josiah Salinas and two juveniles are facing capital murder charges for the death of 21-year-old David Damato.

Police said the four men broke into Damato’s apartment near Interstate 20 and Highway 67 around 6:30 a.m.

Damato confronted the intruders and shot one of the juveniles. Salinas shot Damato multiple times in return, police said.

The men then ransacked the victim’s apartment and took cash, jewelry, shoes and a gun.

Police arrested the suspects when they showed up at an area hospital with the injured juvenile.

During an interview, Burt and Salinas admitted their roles in the crime, police said.