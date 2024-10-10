2 killed in West Fort Worth crash on West Loop 820

article

Fort Worth police and traffic detectives are investigating a Thursday morning crash that killed two people.

The crash happened just after 9:30 a.m. at West Loop 820 South and Camp Bowie West.

Police say a witness reported there was a single vehicle reportedly driving recklessly when it lost control and crashed.

The driver and passenger were pronounced dead at the scene by medical personnel.

The identities of those involved have not been released to the public.