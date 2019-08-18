2 killed, 3 others injured in early morning crash in Fort Worth

article

Fort Worth police are investigating a single-vehicle crash that killed two people and hospitalized three others early Sunday morning.

Authorities say the crash happened just after 2:30 a.m., at S. Riverside Dr. and Glen Eden Dr.

Responding officers were told that there were possible fatalities at the scene, and after arriving, they found two people who were dead.

Three others were found with injuries after the crash. They were taken to area hospitals. Their conditions are not known at this time.

All victims were in one vehicle.

The cause of the crash is being investigated.