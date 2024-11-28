2 killed, 2 arrested after McKinney shootout, police chase

article

Two people are dead, and two others are in jail after a shootout in eastern McKinney that led to a police chase.

The shooting happened Wednesday afternoon at an apartment complex near Logan and McDonald Street.

Witnesses say a 19-year-old McKinney man was in a shootout with a 20-year-old passenger in a pickup truck.

That truck drove away and dropped off the 20-year-old passenger and a second passenger, 18-year-old Christopher Perez, at a nearby hospital.

Police say the driver, 21-year-old Josue Mejia, led officers on a chase into Richardson. He got out and ran before being arrested.

Perez was arrested at the hospital.

The 19-year-old and 20-year-old both died at the hospital. Neither have been identified.

Both Mejia and Perez are charged with murder.

It's unclear what roles both men played in the shooting.

A motive remains unknown.