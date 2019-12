article

Police say they have arrested two juveniles for the murder of Hector “Nelly” Cabrera, who was found dead from a gunshot wound on Christmas Day in East Oak Cliff.

Cabrera's family believes the 32-year-old was the target of a robbery.

He was found dead in his SUV in the parking lot of at an apartment complex off High Hill Boulevard.

PREVIOUS STORY: Dallas man found shot to death in SUV on Christmas Day