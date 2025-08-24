2 injured in South Dallas ATV crash

article

The Brief Two people were injured, one critically, in a crash involving an ATV and a car early Sunday morning in Dallas. The crash occurred around 12:15 a.m. at Robert B. Cullum Blvd. and Borich Street. The cause of the crash and the identities of those involved have not yet been released.



One person is in critical condition and another has serious injuries after a crash involving an ATV and a car that happened early Sunday morning.

ATV crash in South Dallas

What we know:

The crash happened about 12:15 a.m. at the intersection of Robert B. Cullum Blvd. and Borich Street.

Both victims were taken to the hospital by ambulance.

Police did not say how the crash happened, or which vehicle may have been at fault.

What we don't know:

The identities of those involved have not been released.