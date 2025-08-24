2 injured in South Dallas ATV crash
DALLAS - One person is in critical condition and another has serious injuries after a crash involving an ATV and a car that happened early Sunday morning.
What we know:
The crash happened about 12:15 a.m. at the intersection of Robert B. Cullum Blvd. and Borich Street.
Both victims were taken to the hospital by ambulance.
Police did not say how the crash happened, or which vehicle may have been at fault.
What we don't know:
The identities of those involved have not been released.
The Source: Information in this article is from the Dallas Police Department.