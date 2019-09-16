2 hurt in fight outside Pleasant Grove restaurant

article

Police are investigating the fight that left two men hurt outside a restaurant in Pleasant Grove in southeast Dallas.

One man was shot. The other suffered serious injuries in the fight that happened around 11:45 p.m. Sunday in the parking lot of the El Pulpo Restaurant on Lake June Road near Buckner Boulevard.

It’s not yet clear if the man with the gun was defending himself or was the aggressor.

Police are interviewing witnesses and plan to review the surveillance video to determine what happened.

Both men are expected to recover.