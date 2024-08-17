2 Fort Worth firefighters injured battling scrapyard fire

A massive fire at a Fort Worth scrapyard on Friday was finally put out in the early morning hours of Saturday.

The fire at the Texas Industrial Scrap Metal yard on North Commerce Street started shortly after 2 p.m. on Friday, sending thick black smoke into the air.

More than 175 firefighters worked in temperatures over 100 degrees to put out the flames.

Featured article

The scene was cleared shortly after 4:15 a.m. on Saturday.

Image 1 of 5 ▼

Two Fort Worth firefighters were injured at the scene. They are expected to recover, according to the Fort Worth Fire Department.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.