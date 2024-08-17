Expand / Collapse search

2 Fort Worth firefighters injured battling scrapyard fire

Published  August 17, 2024 8:54pm CDT
Fort Worth
FORT WORTH, Texas - A massive fire at a Fort Worth scrapyard on Friday was finally put out in the early morning hours of Saturday.

The fire at the Texas Industrial Scrap Metal yard on North Commerce Street started shortly after 2 p.m. on Friday, sending thick black smoke into the air.

More than 175 firefighters worked in temperatures over 100 degrees to put out the flames.

The scene was cleared shortly after 4:15 a.m. on Saturday.

Two Fort Worth firefighters were injured at the scene. They are expected to recover, according to the Fort Worth Fire Department.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.