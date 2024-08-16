Crews battled a massive fire at a Fort Worth scrapyard on Friday

The fire at Texas Industrial Scrap Metal on N. Commerce Street started shortly after 2 p.m. and sent thick black smoke into the air.

The scrapyard is located near Meacham Airport in an industrial area of northwest Fort Worth.

Fort Worth fire crews arrived at the scene and took a defensive position pretty quickly.

"We'll have crews here well into the evening, and depending on what the situation looks like, maybe overnight as well," said Craig Trojacek with the Fort Worth Fire Department.

There is no word on any injuries or the cause of the fire at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 4 for more information.