2 escape uninjured after boat bursts into flames on Lake Ray Hubbard
HEATH, Texas - Dallas Fire-Rescue units responded to reports of a boat fire at 4:44 p.m. on Lake Ray Hubbard.
What we know:
DFR’s Marine 1 arrived to find a boat engulfed in flames with no one on board.
Crews extinguished the fire, but the vessel sustained significant damage, officials said.
According to personnel at the scene, the boat had been operating with two people aboard when they heard a loud noise. The two on board said flames began coming through the floor of the boat.
A nearby boater saw the fire and rescued the two occupants.
What's next:
No injuries were reported.
The damaged boat was later docked at Terry Park.
The Source: Information in this article was provided by Dallas Fire-Rescue.