2 escape uninjured after boat bursts into flames on Lake Ray Hubbard

The Brief A boat was destroyed by fire on Lake Ray Hubbard Sunday afternoon after occupants reported flames shooting through the floor. Two people were rescued unharmed by a nearby boater before Dallas Fire-Rescue arrived to extinguish the engulfed vessel. The cause of the fire remains unknown as officials continue to investigate the incident.



Dallas Fire-Rescue units responded to reports of a boat fire at 4:44 p.m. on Lake Ray Hubbard.

What we know:

DFR’s Marine 1 arrived to find a boat engulfed in flames with no one on board.

Crews extinguished the fire, but the vessel sustained significant damage, officials said.

According to personnel at the scene, the boat had been operating with two people aboard when they heard a loud noise. The two on board said flames began coming through the floor of the boat.

A nearby boater saw the fire and rescued the two occupants.

What's next:

No injuries were reported.

The damaged boat was later docked at Terry Park.