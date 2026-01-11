2 duck hunters rescued after boat sinks in Cedar Creek Lake

article

The Brief Two duck hunters were rescued from Cedar Creek Lake on Saturday morning after their boat began taking on water in rough conditions. The men spent 90 minutes in 56-degree water before being located by a Gun Barrel City rescue boat and transported to a local hospital. The cause of the incident is unknown and remains under investigation by the Texas Game Wardens.



The Gun Barrel City Fire Department responded to a request from Henderson County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch regarding a duck hunting boat taking on water in Cedar Creek Lake in Seven Points, on Saturday, January 10, 2026, at approximately 10:16 a.m.

What we know:

Seven Points Fire Department was first on scene and conducted an initial search of the lake and shoreline in the Oak Hill Drive area. However, no boats or victims were visible due to lake conditions, including high winds and waves that significantly reduced visibility and complicated rescue efforts.

Gun Barrel City Fire Department launched Rescue Boat 1, and a Tool Fire Rescue boat also responded. Crews initiated a coordinated and thorough search of Cedar Creek Lake, just north of the State Highway 334 bridge between Gun Barrel City and Seven Points. Gun Barrel City Rescue Boat 1 located the two hunters in the water approximately 500 yards from Oak Hill Drive.

Two adult male hunters were successfully rescued from the water.

Dig deeper:

As Rescue Boat 1 returned to the command post, UT Health EMS and additional first responders were standing by. The hunters had been in approximately 56-degree water for an estimated 90 minutes and were transported to UT Health East Texas in Cedar Creek for further evaluation.

No injuries were reported among first responders.

What they're saying:

"I am very proud of how all of the agencies worked together today to rescue the duck hunters and safely return them to their families. The conditions on the lake, with high winds and rough water, made this a very dangerous rescue for the personnel aboard Rescue Boat 1," said Gun Barrel City Assistant Fire Chief Jason Raney.

What's next:

The Gun Barrel City Police Department also assisted with the water rescue operation.

This incident remains under investigation by the Texas Game Wardens, who were on scene during the rescue.