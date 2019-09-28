2 deaths reported in crash involving motorcycles in Fort Worth
FORT WORTH, Texas - At least two people are dead following a crash that Fort Worth police said involved two motorcycles and another vehicle.
The crash happened just after noon on Saturday, on eastbound Hwy 183.
Details are not yet known on what led up to the crash, but police say a male and female who were on one of the motorcycles were killed in the crash.
No other injuries were reported.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.