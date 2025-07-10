2 dead in Wednesday Dallas train crash, victim identified

article

The Brief One of two victims in Wednesday's train-car crash near the Medical Market TRE Station has been identified as Melissa Rose Campanella, 50. The second victim remains unidentified. The crash is currently under investigation.



Officials with the Dallas County Medical Examiner's Office have identified one of the two people who died in a crash after their vehicle was hit by a train on Wednesday.

Fatal crash involving TRE train

What we know:

The crash happened near the Medical Market TRE Station at Harry Hines Boulevard around 9:30 a.m.

The Medical Examiner has identified one of the victims as 50-year-old Melissa Rose Campanella. The second person in the vehicle has not been identified. It is not clear if Campanella was the driver or the passenger in the vehicle. DART officials say family members of the deceased were notified on Wednesday afternoon.

Rail service was interrupted while the tracks were cleared. Trains resumed operations about four hours later.

No passengers on the train were hurt.

The crash is being investigated.