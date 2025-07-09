Expand / Collapse search

Dallas emergency responders called to crash involving train, vehicle

By
Published  July 9, 2025 11:45am CDT
Dallas
FOX 4
article

The Brief

    • Trinity Railway Express (TRE) passengers should expect delays and will need to use shuttle buses between Medical Market and Victory stations.
    • The disruption is due to a crash involving a TRE train and a vehicle at Market Center Blvd. and Harry Hines Blvd.
    • Officials have not yet released information on how many people were in the vehicle or if there are any injuries.

DALLAS - Trinity Railway Express (TRE) passengers should expect delays and look to board shuttle buses between Medical Market and Victory stations due to a crash involving a train and a vehicle.

The crash happened at Market Center Blvd. and Harry Hines Blvd. just after 11 a.m. Wednesday.

What we don't know:

Officials have not said how many people were inside the vehicle at the time of the crash. Injuries have not been released.

This is a developing story.

The Source: Information in this article is from DART.

Dallas