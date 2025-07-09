Dallas emergency responders called to crash involving train, vehicle

article

Trinity Railway Express (TRE) passengers should expect delays and look to board shuttle buses between Medical Market and Victory stations due to a crash involving a train and a vehicle.

The crash happened at Market Center Blvd. and Harry Hines Blvd. just after 11 a.m. Wednesday.

What we don't know:

Officials have not said how many people were inside the vehicle at the time of the crash. Injuries have not been released.

This is a developing story.