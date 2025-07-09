Dallas emergency responders called to crash involving train, vehicle
DALLAS - Trinity Railway Express (TRE) passengers should expect delays and look to board shuttle buses between Medical Market and Victory stations due to a crash involving a train and a vehicle.
The crash happened at Market Center Blvd. and Harry Hines Blvd. just after 11 a.m. Wednesday.
What we don't know:
Officials have not said how many people were inside the vehicle at the time of the crash. Injuries have not been released.
This is a developing story.
The Source: Information in this article is from DART.