2 suspects dead, 1 officer injured after 2 shootings at same scene in Fort Worth

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The Brief Fort Worth police are investigating two officer-involved shootings overnight. Two suspects were killed in separate incidents hours apart in the same area. One officer was injured during the second confrontation and is recovering.



Fort Worth police are investigating two fatal officer-involved shootings that they say happened back-to-back in the same area overnight.

First FWPD OIS

What we know:

The first incident happened around 12:15 a.m. in the 4200 block of Wiman Drive, FWPD said in a Saturday press release. Officers responded to the scene for a call of multiple shots fired.

As they arrived, the officers reportedly heard more gunfire. They approached to find a man holding a gun, the release says, and after orders to drop the weapon, they say he ignored their commands and instead pointed the gun at the officers.

At least one officer fired their gun at the suspect, the release said, hitting and injuring him. Officers reportedly attempted to save his life afterward, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

No officers were injured in the first shooting.

What we don't know:

The name of the suspect has not been released.

Map of Fort Worth OIS scenes overnight May 16

Second FWPD OIS

What we know:

While investigating at the scene of the first shooting, a second press release says officers saw a white SUV speeding past them several times around 4:15 a.m. They say it appeared the driver was attempting to hit the officers as they stood near their cars.

The driver would reportedly not listen to officers as they tried to stop him, and they gave chase. After about 15 minutes of pursuit, the officers were able to successfully force a stop with a PIT maneuver off Interstate 820 near Lancaster Ave, the release says.

Officers approached the car with their guns drawn and ordered the suspect to comply. Instead, the suspect reportedly grabbed a gun from an officer. At that point, multiple officers opened fire on the man, striking him.

Once again, they say officers tried to save the man's life, but he was also pronounced dead at the scene.

One officer was injured in the second incident, and was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. He is reportedly in good condition.

What we don't know:

The manner of the officer's injury was not known at the time of publishing, though one FWPD spokesperson said they believe his arm was injured.

The name of the second suspect was also not released. It's not known whether the cases were related.

Detectives from the Major Case unit were called to the scene and are continuing to investigate the shootings.

What you can do:

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the Fort Worth Police Department at 817-392-4222. Tips may also be submitted anonymously through Tarrant County Crime Stoppers by visiting 469tips.com or calling 817-469-8477.