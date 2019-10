article

Two people died in a wrong-way crash on Interstate 635 in Mesquite early Wednesday morning.

The crash happened around 1:30 a.m. in the northbound lanes of I-635 near Highway 80.

Mesquite police said the driver of a 1998 Honda Civic was going the wrong way and hit a 2015 Chevrolet Tahoe head-on.

Both drivers died at the scene. Their names have not yet been released.

Police are still investigating the crash.