2 dead in apparent murder-suicide in The Colony

Two people were found dead in The Colony after an apparent murder-suicide.

The Colony police said the bodies were found on Monday afternoon during a welfare check at the Estancia at Morningstar Apartments on Morning Star Drive.

An employer had contacted the police because they were concerned about an employee who they’d been unable to reach for several days.

Once inside the apartment, officers found a man and a woman dead from gunshot wounds.

The man’s wound appeared to be self-inflicted, police said.

The names of the suspect and the victim have not yet been released.