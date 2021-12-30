2 dead, 3 injured following crash in Pleasant Grove

article

Two people are dead after a multi-vehicle crash in Pleasant Grove Thursday evening.

Dallas police are still working on figuring out what caused the crash just before 6:30 p.m., near the intersection of Lake June Road and N. Masters.

Two people were pronounced dead and three others were sent to hospitals with injuries.

Preliminary information suggests children may have been involved in this crash.

No further details have been released at this time.

