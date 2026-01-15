2 Dallas police officers fired following arrest, psychological evaluation
DALLAS - Two members of the Dallas Police Department were fired this week following disciplinary hearings with Chief David Comeaux.
What we know:
Officer Cesar Rangel was arrested in September by the Denton County Sheriff’s Office in a family violence assault case.
Cesar Rangel (Denton County Sheriff's Office)
According to the Dallas Police Department, he was fired on Tuesday for engaging in adverse conduct when he was arrested and for using city equipment for purposes other than departmental business.
Rangel had been with the department since September 2022 and worked in the Northeast Division.
Sgt. Joe Fiore was also fired on Tuesday after the department said a psychological and psychiatric evaluation found him unfit to perform his job.
Fiore worked in the Central Division and had been with the department since May 2007.
Featured
What's next:
The officers can appeal the chief’s decision.
The Source: The information in this story comes from the Dallas Police Department and past news coverage.