Expand / Collapse search

2 Dallas police officers fired after bad behaviors

By
Published  August 6, 2024 9:25am CDT
Dallas Police Department
FOX 4
article

Dallas Police Department headquarters

DALLAS - Two Dallas Police Department officers were removed from the force on Monday.

Sr. Cpl. Joshua Cooper was terminated because of a public intoxication citation he received last December.

According to the Murphy Police Department, Cooper was found asleep behind the wheel of a running vehicle.

He is not facing any criminal charges.

Related

Woman dies after being struck by Dallas police squad car
article

Woman dies after being struck by Dallas police squad car

The Dallas police chief says the squad car did not have its lights or sirens on at the time.

Meanwhile, Officer Shawn Couch was fired for violating the department’s off-duty employment policy and then lying about it during an administrative investigation.

He received pay for off-duty employment when he did not work, the department said.

Chief Eddie Garcia fired both officers during disciplinary hearings. 