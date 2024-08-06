2 Dallas police officers fired after bad behaviors

article

Two Dallas Police Department officers were removed from the force on Monday.

Sr. Cpl. Joshua Cooper was terminated because of a public intoxication citation he received last December.

According to the Murphy Police Department, Cooper was found asleep behind the wheel of a running vehicle.

He is not facing any criminal charges.

Meanwhile, Officer Shawn Couch was fired for violating the department’s off-duty employment policy and then lying about it during an administrative investigation.

He received pay for off-duty employment when he did not work, the department said.

Chief Eddie Garcia fired both officers during disciplinary hearings.