2 Dallas police officers on leave after arrests
DALLAS - Two Dallas police officers are on leave after being arrested last week.
Officer Scott Simpson
Scott Simpson (Dallas County Jail)
What we know:
Officer Scott Simpson turned himself in at the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday. He was released from jail after paying his bond.
Simpson had a warrant out for his arrest for the unauthorized release of body-worn camera recordings, which is a misdemeanor.
He’s been a member of the Dallas Police Department since September 2019 and was assigned to the Central Patrol Division.
What we don't know:
Police didn’t share any details about the case against Simpson or the video he allegedly released.
Officer Cesar Rangel
What we know:
Officer Cesar Rangel turned himself in at the Denton County Sheriff’s Office on Friday.
He had a warrant out of the Elm Ridge Police Department in a misdemeanor family violence assault case.
He’s been with DPD since September 2022 and was assigned to the Northeast Patrol Division.
What we don't know:
No details were released about the alleged assault or the victim.
