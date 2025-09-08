Expand / Collapse search

2 Dallas police officers on leave after arrests

By
Published  September 8, 2025 1:20pm CDT
Dallas Police Department
FOX 4
article

Dallas Police Department

The Brief

    • Two Dallas police officers who were arrested last week have been placed on administrative leave from the department.
    • Officer Scott Simpson was arrested in Dallas County for allegedly releasing body-worn camera video.
    • Officer Cesar Rangel was arrested in Denton County for alleged family violence assault.

DALLAS - Two Dallas police officers are on leave after being arrested last week.

Officer Scott Simpson

Scott Simpson (Dallas County Jail)

What we know:

Officer Scott Simpson turned himself in at the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday. He was released from jail after paying his bond.

Simpson had a warrant out for his arrest for the unauthorized release of body-worn camera recordings, which is a misdemeanor. 

He’s been a member of the Dallas Police Department since September 2019 and was assigned to the Central Patrol Division.

What we don't know:

Police didn’t share any details about the case against Simpson or the video he allegedly released. 

Officer Cesar Rangel

What we know:

Officer Cesar Rangel turned himself in at the Denton County Sheriff’s Office on Friday.

He had a warrant out of the Elm Ridge Police Department in a misdemeanor family violence assault case.

He’s been with DPD since September 2022 and was assigned to the Northeast Patrol Division.

What we don't know:

No details were released about the alleged assault or the victim.

The Source: The information in this story comes from the Dallas Police Department.

Dallas Police DepartmentDallasCrime and Public Safety