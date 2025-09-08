2 Dallas police officers on leave after arrests

article

The Brief Two Dallas police officers who were arrested last week have been placed on administrative leave from the department. Officer Scott Simpson was arrested in Dallas County for allegedly releasing body-worn camera video. Officer Cesar Rangel was arrested in Denton County for alleged family violence assault.



Officer Scott Simpson

Scott Simpson (Dallas County Jail)

What we know:

Officer Scott Simpson turned himself in at the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday. He was released from jail after paying his bond.

Simpson had a warrant out for his arrest for the unauthorized release of body-worn camera recordings, which is a misdemeanor.

He’s been a member of the Dallas Police Department since September 2019 and was assigned to the Central Patrol Division.

What we don't know:

Police didn’t share any details about the case against Simpson or the video he allegedly released.

Officer Cesar Rangel

What we know:

Officer Cesar Rangel turned himself in at the Denton County Sheriff’s Office on Friday.

He had a warrant out of the Elm Ridge Police Department in a misdemeanor family violence assault case.

He’s been with DPD since September 2022 and was assigned to the Northeast Patrol Division.

What we don't know:

No details were released about the alleged assault or the victim.