2 Dallas police employees arrested for DWI this weekend

The Brief Two Dallas Police Department employees were arrested for driving while intoxicated in separate incidents on Saturday. The arrested individuals are Officer Bradley Hance and Community Outreach Representative Eunsup Kim. Both employees have been placed on administrative leave as the department conducts internal investigations.



What we know:

Dallas Police Officer Bradley Hance was arrested by the Texas Department of Public Safety for DWI. Hance, a member of the department since 2004, is currently assigned to the unmanned air support unit.

On the same day, Community Outreach Representative Eunsup Kim was arrested by Dallas police for DWI. Kim, who has been with the department since 1995, is currently assigned to the Office of Community Affairs.

Dig deeper:

The Dallas Police Department's Air Support Unit utilizes drones to enhance officer safety by revealing unseen dangers and assisting in keeping residents safe at large outdoor events. Each drone flight is staffed with a licensed pilot and visual observer.

The Office of Community Affairs within the Dallas Police Department works to prevent crime through collaboration with the Dallas community and law enforcement.

What we don't know:

The circumstances leading to both DWI arrests are unclear. Details surrounding the internal investigations into Hance and Kim's conduct or their job statuses have not been released.