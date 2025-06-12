2 Dallas officers arrested on intoxication charges

article

The Brief Officer Elijah Walker was arrested in Euless on June 10 for allegedly driving while intoxicated. Officer Jerrid Couch was arrested in Dallas on June 11 for alleged public intoxication. Both Dallas police officers are now on administrative leave.



What we know:

According to the Dallas Police Department, Officer Elijah Walker was arrested on June 10 in Euless. Police there accused him of driving while intoxicated, which is a Class B misdemeanor.

Officer Jerrid Couch was arrested on June 11 in Dallas for alleged public intoxication, which is a Class C misdemeanor.

What's next:

Both officers are on administrative leave pending the outcome of an internal investigation.

Officer Walker has been with the department since 2023 in the Central Patrol Division.

Officer Couch has also been with the department since 2023 in the Northeast Patrol Division.