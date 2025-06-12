2 Dallas officers arrested on intoxication charges
DALLAS - Two Dallas police officers were arrested recently for alleged alcohol-related incidents.
What we know:
According to the Dallas Police Department, Officer Elijah Walker was arrested on June 10 in Euless. Police there accused him of driving while intoxicated, which is a Class B misdemeanor.
Officer Jerrid Couch was arrested on June 11 in Dallas for alleged public intoxication, which is a Class C misdemeanor.
What's next:
Both officers are on administrative leave pending the outcome of an internal investigation.
Officer Walker has been with the department since 2023 in the Central Patrol Division.
Officer Couch has also been with the department since 2023 in the Northeast Patrol Division.
The Source: The information in this story was provided by the Dallas Police Department.