2 Dallas 17-year-olds charged with capital murder of 14-year-old

article

The Brief Two 17-year-olds from Dallas have been arrested in connection with the death of 14-year-old Adam Gutierrez. Juan Saucedo and Andrew Gallegos are facing charges of capital murder of a person younger than 15. Saucedo is being held on a $500,000 bond, and Gallegos is being held on a $1 million bond.



Dallas police have arrested a second 17-year-old male in connection with the death of a 14-year-old in East Oak Cliff on March 13, 2025.

Dallas teens charged with capital murder

The Latest:

Dallas police arrested 17-year-old Juan Saucedo on Sunday.

On March 31, 2025, the U.S. Marshals' Task Force arrested 17-year-old Andrew Gallegos.

Both are facing charges of capital murder of a person younger than 15 years old.

Saucedo is being held on a $500,000 bond. Gallegos is being held on a $1 million bond.

The night of the murder

What we know:

On March 13, 2025, at 1:30 a.m., Dallas police received a call for service in the 1500 block of Exeter Avenue.

When police arrived, they found a 14-year-old with fatal wounds in the alley behind a house. He has been identified as Adam Gutierrez.

According to the arrest affidavit for Gallegos, Gutierrez and three females drove to the home on Exeter Avenue to sell Gallegos a THC vape pen.

Gallegos said he had to go back inside the house to get some change for the $25 pen.

After 5 to 10 minutes, Gutierrez received a text message, telling the suspect to go to the door of the house, according to the documents.

Shortly after, the three females heard a gunshot and left the area.

Gutierrez's body was later found in an alley behind the home. Jewelry and clothing he had been wearing at the time were missing, according to the affidavit.

Featured article

Gallegos, Gutierrez and Saucedo attended Molina High School in Dallas, according to the arrest affidavit.

Possible motive

New Information:

According to the arrest affidavits, Gallegos said the murder was in retaliation for Gutierrez taking a gun that belonged to Saucedo. Gallegos said he was contacted by Saucedo in February and asked to go to his house because someone had taken off with his gun and asked if he wanted to help rob Gutierrez. Gallegos claims Saucedo said he would pay him $200 for helping him rob Gutierrez.

The arrest affidavit says Saucedo tried to get Gallegos to open one of the school doors for him so he could sneak in with a knife. He said Saucedo planned to stab Gutierrez at school. Gallegos told investigators he refused to go along with Saucedo's plan.

During spring break, Saucedo told Gallegos to act like he wanted to buy a vape from Gutierrez. He said he tried to set up the buy two to three days before the murder and for them to meet at a home on Exeter Avenue. The home belonged to Saucedo's family member.

On the day of the murder, Saucedo and Gallegos were in a vehicle parked around the corner from the Exeter Avenue alley. They walked through the alley and into the house. Saucedo had a tactical shotgun with him that he was trying to hide, according to the affidavit. When Gutierrez was sent a text to come to the door, that is when Saucedo shot Gutierrez in the abdomen, Gallegos told investigators. He said there was no one else inside the home at the time.

Gallegos told investigators Saucedo dragged Gutierrez's body out of the house into the alley. He said Saucedo took his clothes and jewelry.

Gallegos told investigators the three of them had been friends until the incident with the gun happened in February.