2 children hit by car in Plano

The Brief Two children were hit by a car while walking near the old Collin Creek Mall in Plano on Tuesday afternoon. The children were taken to the hospital with serious injuries. Police said the driver of the car remained on scene.



Plano police are investigating a crash that injured two juvenile pedestrians.

What we know:

The crash happened around 4:15 p.m. on Tuesday near the intersection of Accent Drive and West Plano Parkway. That’s near the old Collin Creek Mall in Plano.

Police said two children who were on foot were hit by a vehicle. They were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene, according to police.

What we don't know:

Police said they are still in the early stages of their investigation.

There’s no word yet on the ages of the children or the extent of their injuries.

It’s not yet clear if the driver will face charges.