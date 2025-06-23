2 children die after boat capsizes on Cedar Creek Lake

article

The Brief Two young girls, ages 3 and 5, died after a boat capsized on Cedar Creek Lake on Sunday night. The boat reportedly overturned after its battery died, and it began taking on water as the group tried to return to the dock. All 10 adults on the boat survived the incident, but the children's bodies were recovered around two hours after the incident.



What we know:

A group of people were on a boat that overturned on Cedar Creek Lake in Henderson County, about 60 miles southeast of Dallas, around 10 p.m. Sunday. The bodies of a 3-year-old girl and a 5-year-old girl were recovered just before midnight.

Dig deeper:

Lt. Randall Newkirk with the Tool Volunteer Fire Department told FOX 4 that the boat's battery died as the group attempted to return to the dock. The boat then began taking on water and flipped over.

All the adults made it out of the water safely, but multiple agencies responded to the scene to assist in finding the children. It is not clear if anyone on board was wearing a life jacket.

First responders also told FOX 4 that some individuals on the boat lived in Mansfield and were visiting family members near the lake.

What we don't know:

Exact details surrounding the boating incident have not yet been released to the public. An update from the Henderson County Sheriff's Office is expected later this morning.