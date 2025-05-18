2 children and 1 adult dead in fatal head-on crash in Grayson County
The Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers responded to a three-vehicle crash on FM-3133, just west of Jim Cannon Rd, around noon on Sunday.
Three-vehicle crash
What we know:
A preliminary investigation indicated that a 2007 Dodge 3500 was westbound behind a 2017 Toyota Tacoma, ascending a hill. The driver of the Dodge 3500 attempted to pass the Tacoma in a No-Passing Zone and struck a 2003 Chevrolet Silverado head-on, causing the Silverado to catch fire. The Dodge 3500 also hit the Toyota Tacoma.
The driver of the Dodge 3500 was Rocky Patterson, a 63-year-old man from Rowlett, TX.
Patterson was transported to Baylor Scott Hospital in McKinney.
The driver of the Silverado was pronounced dead at the scene. Identified as 41-year-old, Tommy Moorehead III, from Leonard, TX.
The passengers, a 4-year-old and a 6-year-old, were both pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of the Tacoma, Dennis Pringle, a 74-year-old from Anna, TX, was treated at the scene.
Suspect charges
On May 18, Texas Highway Patrol Troopers obtained an arrest warrant for Rocky Patterson for three counts of manslaughter, a second-degree felony.
Rocky Patterson was arrested and booked into the Grayson County Jail.
What's next:
This investigation is ongoing, and no additional information is available.
The Source: Information in this article was provided by the Texas Department of Public Safety.