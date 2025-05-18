2 children and 1 adult dead in fatal head-on crash in Grayson County

article

The Brief A three-vehicle crash on FM-3133 west of Jim Cannon Rd. resulted in three fatalities. Rocky Patterson, 63, of Rowlett, TX, was arrested and charged after allegedly causing the head-on collision while trying to pass in a no-passing zone. The investigation is ongoing, and no further details have been released at this time.



The Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers responded to a three-vehicle crash on FM-3133, just west of Jim Cannon Rd, around noon on Sunday.

Three-vehicle crash

What we know:

A preliminary investigation indicated that a 2007 Dodge 3500 was westbound behind a 2017 Toyota Tacoma, ascending a hill. The driver of the Dodge 3500 attempted to pass the Tacoma in a No-Passing Zone and struck a 2003 Chevrolet Silverado head-on, causing the Silverado to catch fire. The Dodge 3500 also hit the Toyota Tacoma.

The driver of the Dodge 3500 was Rocky Patterson, a 63-year-old man from Rowlett, TX.

Patterson was transported to Baylor Scott Hospital in McKinney.

The driver of the Silverado was pronounced dead at the scene. Identified as 41-year-old, Tommy Moorehead III, from Leonard, TX.

The passengers, a 4-year-old and a 6-year-old, were both pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Tacoma, Dennis Pringle, a 74-year-old from Anna, TX, was treated at the scene.

Suspect charges

On May 18, Texas Highway Patrol Troopers obtained an arrest warrant for Rocky Patterson for three counts of manslaughter, a second-degree felony.

Rocky Patterson was arrested and booked into the Grayson County Jail.

What's next:

This investigation is ongoing, and no additional information is available.