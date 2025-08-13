2 children, 1 adult dead, 3 others hospitalized in Dallas crash

article

The Brief Two children and one adult died in a two-vehicle crash in Dallas on Wednesday morning. Another adult and two children were hospitalized, but their conditions have not been released. The identities of the victims and the cause of the crash are currently under investigation.



Dallas crash kills 2 children, 1 adult

What we know:

Dallas Police say just after 8 a.m., officers were called to a crash at the intersection of E. Clarendon Dr. and North Street.

This was a two-vehicle crash, and two adults and four children were taken to the hospital for their injuries.

One adult and two of the children died at the hospital.

What we don't know:

The conditions of the other two children and adult have not been released.

Police have not released the identities of the three who died.

The circumstances surrounding the crash are not known, but the crash is still under investigation.