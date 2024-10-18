2 arrested in Rockwall murder after man shot, truck stolen

article

Two people have been arrested in connection to the Thursday morning murder of 34-year-old Jean Carlos Iraheta.

Rockwall Police were called to an unresponsive male in the parking lot of a shopping mall on Summer Lee Drive just after 1 a.m.

Officers and EMS arrived to find Iraheta had been shot, and his truck was stolen. He was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Later that morning, Iraheta's pickup was spotted in a nearby city and led investigators to a possible suspect in the shooting and theft. The pickup was found in a nearby county, according to police, and two people were arrested and charged with capital murder.

Abygail Chaparro, 32, and Terry Lacy, 29, are being held in the Rockwall County Detention Center.