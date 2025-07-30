2 arrested in Northwest Dallas drug bust

article

The Brief A weeks-long investigation in Northwest Dallas led to a major drug and gun bust on July 17. Police seized fentanyl, meth, cocaine, and a large amount of marijuana, along with three firearms and more than $9,000 in cash. Two men, Brandon Cornelius and Joseph Amos, were arrested, with Cornelius facing multiple felony drug charges.



A weeks-long investigation into suspected narcotics sales in a high-activity drug area of Northwest Dallas ended in a significant seizure of drugs, firearms, and cash on July 17, 2025, according to Dallas Police.

Arrests Made, Charges Filed

The Northwest CRT/Deployment days squad led the investigation at an apartment residence in the 3100 block of Webb Chapel Extension. On July 17, Dallas Police SWAT executed a search warrant, leading to the arrests of Brandon Cornelius, 23, and Joseph Amos, 53.

Cornelius faces serious charges, including six counts of manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance, a first-degree felony, and possession of marijuana, a state jail felony. He also had an outstanding warrant. Amos was arrested on an active warrant from another agency.

He is being held in the Dallas County Jail without bond.

Amos is not listed in the Dallas County Jail. His mugshot was not immediately available.

3100 block of Webb Chapel Extension (Source: Dallas Police Department)

Seized Contraband:

Authorities seized a substantial amount of narcotics, including:

Fentanyl (24.7 grams)

Methamphetamine (5.6 grams)

Cocaine (13.7 grams)

Hydromorphone (0.3 grams)

Adderall (3.7 grams)

Oxycodone Hydrochloride (0.9 grams)

Marijuana (1,523 grams)

In addition to the drugs, officers recovered three firearms:

A Masterpiece Arms 9mm pistol with a filed-off serial number

A Glock 19, 9mm handgun reported stolen

A Glock 20c, 10mm handgun.

Authorities also confiscated $9,147 in cash.

What they're saying:

"We are working every day to rid our streets of guns and drugs, and we won't stop," said Major Juan Salas, the Northwest Division Commander. "Our message is clear: if you are committing crimes in the City of Dallas, you will be arrested."