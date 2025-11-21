Expand / Collapse search

2 arrested for Grand Prairie child’s death

Published  November 21, 2025 6:03pm CST
Grand Prairie
The Brief

    • Grand Prairie police arrested two people in connection with the death of a child at a home on Huddleston Drive.
    • The suspects, 20-year-old Susaneth Pazarez-Nunez and 23-year-old Fernando Vega Diaz, face a first-degree felony charge of injury to a child causing death.
    • The child's identity, age, cause of death, and relationship to the suspects are currently unknown due to the ongoing investigation.

GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas - Grand Prairie police arrested two people in 

connection with a child abuse death investigation.

What we know:

The child died on Friday at a home in the 1200 block of Huddleston Drive.

Police arrested both 20-year-old Susaneth Pazarez-Nunez and 23-year-old Fernando Vega Diaz for injury to a child causing death, which is a first-degree felony.

What we don't know:

The child’s name, age, gender, and cause of death have not yet been released. It’s also not clear how or if the suspects are related to the child.

The Grand Prairie Police Department said it could not release any information because of the ongoing investigation.

However, the department did call it a "child abuse" case and said it is working with Child Protective Services.

The Source: The information in this story was provided by the Grand Prairie Police Department.

