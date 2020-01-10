2 arrested for gunfire that injured bicyclist in Allen

article

Police in the Collin County city of Allen arrested two men for allegedly shooting a man on a bike and an SUV earlier this week.

Triston Morris and Phillip Miller are charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and deadly conduct.

On Monday, 19-year-old Cristopher Del Cid was shot in the arm and leg while riding his bike to the park. He said he was just riding and listening to music when suddenly he heard multiple shots and felt the impact.

“Had it been a little bit higher and possibly hit my head, I could’ve died easily,” he said.

An SUV that was in the area around the same time was also hit by the gunfire.

Pictures of a brown Chevrolet Avalanche seen in the area led to tips and the arrests.

“The Allen Police Department would like to thank all the citizens that provided tips and information related to this incident,” the Allen Police Department said.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and more charges may follow. There’s no word on the motive for the shooting.