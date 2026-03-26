2 arrested in connection to Richardson shooting that left teen paralyzed

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The Brief Richardson Police arrested two suspects related to a shooting earlier this week that left a Richardson ISD student paralyzed. 18-year-old Taylor Griffin and 17-year-old Charles Webster were arrested and charged with engaging in organized criminal activity. The shooting left Seth Jackson, a Richardson High School student, paralyzed from the waist down.



Two suspects have been arrested in connection with a shooting that left a Richardson High School student permanently paralyzed.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Charles Webster

Two suspects arrested

What we know:

Richardson Police announced that 18-year-old Taylor Griffin and 17-year-old Charles Webster, both of Anna, in connection to a March 19 shooting.

Both were charged with engaging in organized criminal activity.

Officials believe both Griffin and Webster were involved in events leading up to and during the shooting.

Detectives believe the incident began as a conflict between groups, which escalated when multiple individuals drew guns and fired their weapons.

Richardson ISD student paralyzed

The backstory:

The shooting left Seth Jackson, a Richardson High School student, permanently paralyzed from the waist down. Jackson remains in the ICU.

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Several witnesses called 911 to report a large fight occurring in a Waffle House parking lot, followed by an eruption of gunfire.

Officers found one individual had been shot, who was taken to a local hospital in stable condition. The victim was later identified as 18-year-old Seth Jackson, a student at Richardson High School.

James Jackson says his son was involved in the fight after he saw one of his friends getting attacked. In videos of the shooting sent to FOX 4, Jackson does not appear to be anywhere near the shooter.

James says his son worked two jobs and played on the Richardson High School basketball team. He also says Seth had been accepted to the University of Houston, and he already had an apartment rented for the fall semester.

Now, his father is figuring out how to make his home ADA compliant. "I’ve got to go around the house and get a carpenter to modify the bathroom doors. We’ve got to remodel his bathroom."