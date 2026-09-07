2 arrested after Dallas DWI crash injures 4 pedestrians

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The Brief Four people were struck by a pickup truck while crossing a street in West Oak Cliff early Saturday; three were hospitalized with serious injuries. The truck's driver, 32-year-old Carlos Elizondo, was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated (DWI). A passenger in the vehicle was also arrested on unrelated charges, but police have not yet released their identity.



Two people are facing charges following a weekend crash that injured several pedestrians in Dallas.

What we know:

The crash happened just before 1 a.m. on Saturday on West Davis Street near North Barnett Avenue, which is in West Oak Cliff.

Dallas police said four pedestrians were struck by a vehicle as they tried to cross the street.

Three of those people were taken to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. The fourth person was treated at the scene.

The driver of the pickup truck that hit them was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated. He was identified as 32-year-old Carlos Elizondo.

A passenger in the truck was also arrested on charges not related to the offense.

What we don't know:

Police did not release the name of the second suspect who was arrested.

The names of the victims and their exact conditions were not released.