2 arrested after bullets hit Dallas middle school

The Brief Two men have been arrested after a shooting sent bullets into a Dallas middle school. The bullets struck a classroom with 13 students and 2 teachers inside. Parents are upset about a lack of communication from the school and the state's new cellphone ban.



Two men have been arrested following a shooting that led to bullets flying through the windows of a local middle school.

A parent whose child was in school when all of this happened shared the details with FOX 4.

Bullets hit Dallas school

Jayden Bennett (left) and Deondrez Brown

What we know:

Several kids were in the class when bullets shot through the window and into their room. Tuesday, parents are left shaken and upset.

At 4:43 p.m., Dallas Police were notified shots had been fired at the school, with several windows being struck by stray bullets.

According to police 13 students and 2 teachers were in the classroom at the time of the shooting.

According to court records, the gunfire came from across Military Parkway, and witnesses told police who the shooters were.

22-year- old Jayden Benett and 20-year-old Deondrez Brown were both arrested and have been charged with deadly conduct for the shooting.

Jayden Bennett

Police say they found shell casings in the backyard of a home, and say Brown admitted the two fired their guns striking the school.

During questioning, both men allegedly admitted that they knew the bullets had struck the school.

Deondrez Brown

What we don't know:

Bond has not been set for the suspects.

‘Everyone was just frantic’

What they're saying:

Rosemary, a parent who asked not to use her last name, was parked outside of Ann Richards Steam Academy waiting for her daughter when she saw several police units. Rosemary’s concern escalated when her daughter wouldn’t come outside.

"He said, ‘they’re not letting anybody in here or letting us know anything.’ I ended up coming back here," Rosemary said.

"Everyone was just frantic cause nobody knew what was going on," she continued.

No phones in Texas schools

Dig deeper:

While many are thankful things didn’t take a turn for the worse, others are reflecting on the impact of the state cell phone ban which just went into effect in August.

"I couldn’t reach her for, what, 30 minutes? 30 minutes. And then you’re just like pulling your hair out. You don’t know what to do. You don’t know what to think. Now you’re praying like, I hope it wasn’t one of my kids," said Rosemary.

Parents like Rosemary say schools need to adapt to the change instead of leaving parents in the dark.

"And then we don’t get that alert until… this morning," Rosemary said. "Even though it said an incident happened yesterday, that needs to go out immediately. That needs to go quick."

"The principal stated ‘everybody go back to the car,’ and we just kind of took off running because we didn’t know what was going on. We’re thinking it’s somebody in the school."

Rosemary says she wished she could have been able to comfort her daughter.

"I just really don’t like the No Cellphone policy. I don’t like it. Not one bit. The fact that it could have happened in the middle of the day. What are kids supposed to do then?"