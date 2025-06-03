19 year old dies in Greenville shooting, victim identified

article

The Brief A 19-year-old man, Zavien Smallwood, died after being shot multiple times in Greenville early Tuesday. Police have identified a male suspect and believe the shooting was the result of a domestic disturbance. The suspect's name and specific relationship to the victim have not yet been released by authorities.



The Greenville Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened just before 1 a.m. in the 3300 block of Nashville Ave. in Greenville on Tuesday.

Greenville Shooting

What we know:

Officers received a report about shots fired in that area. When they arrived, they found 19-year-old Zavien Smallwood had multiple gunshot wounds.

Officers began providing first aid until an advanced medical team could arrive. Smallwood was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Greenville police say a male suspect has been identified, and they believe the shooting was the result of a domestic disturbance.

What we don't know:

Greenville Police did not release the name of the suspect or their relation to the victim.

What you can do:

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information or witnesses to the shooting is urged to call Detective Henry Potts #275 at (903)453-0428, or he can be emailed at hpotts@ci.greenville.tx.us.