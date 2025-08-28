19-year-old charged with murder after baptism celebration turns deadly

article

The Brief A 35-year-old man was shot and killed by a relative at a family baptism celebration in Balch Springs. The suspect, a 19-year-old man, was detained at the scene and admitted to the shooting, claiming self-defense. The shooting reportedly occurred after the victim confronted the suspect about firing a handgun earlier in the evening.



A family gathering celebrating a baptism turned deadly in Balch Springs when a man was shot and killed during a fight with a relative, police said.

Deadly baptism celebration

What we know:

Cristian Gabriel Montes, 35, was found with apparent gunshot wounds at a home in the 3900 block of Peachtree Road shortly after 12:26 a.m., on July 27, 2025, according to the Balch Springs Police Department.

Officers arrested Leonardo Asis Campos Torres, 19, at the scene after witnesses identified him as the shooter. Campos and Montes are known to be family members and were attending a large gathering to celebrate the baptism of Montes' son.

Timeline:

Witnesses told police the confrontation began after Montes confronted Campos about him firing a handgun earlier in the evening near his parked vehicle.

The argument escalated into a physical fight, during which Campos allegedly drew a firearm and shot Montes.

After being read his Miranda rights, Campos admitted to shooting Montes, claiming he acted in self-defense after being physically assaulted. He stated he retrieved a 9mm handgun during the fight and fired at Montes.

Dig deeper:

Medical staff at Baylor University Medical Center in Dallas later confirmed that Montes sustained at least two gunshot wounds, one to his upper chest and one to his back. Police said this suggests he was shot more than once and possibly after turning away or falling. Investigators also observed multiple spent shell casings on the ground near a Chevrolet Tahoe.