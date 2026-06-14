18-year-old man shot and killed in Dallas early Sunday morning, sparking homicide investigation

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The Brief An 18-year-old man, identified as Isaiah Hernandez, died after being shot early Sunday morning on North Masters Drive in Dallas. The shooter remains at large, and police have not yet released a suspect description or established a motive for the killing. The Dallas Police Department has launched a homicide investigation and is urging anyone with information to contact detectives.



A homicide investigation has been launched after an 18-year-old man was shot and killed early Sunday morning in Dallas, authorities said.

Teen killed in shooting

What we know:

Dallas Police Department officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 400 block of North Masters Drive at 1:53 a.m.

A preliminary investigation determined that the victim, identified as 18-year-old Isaiah Hernandez, had been shot by an unknown suspect.

Personnel with Dallas Fire-Rescue responded to the scene and took Hernandez to a local hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

Dallas police vehicle

No arrests have been made, and police have not released any details regarding a suspect description or motive.

What you can do:

Authorities are urging anyone with information regarding the shooting to contact Dallas Police Det. A. Joslin at 214-671-4095 or via email at adam.joslin@dallaspolice.gov.