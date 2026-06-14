18-year-old man shot and killed in Dallas early Sunday morning, sparking homicide investigation
DALLAS - A homicide investigation has been launched after an 18-year-old man was shot and killed early Sunday morning in Dallas, authorities said.
Teen killed in shooting
What we know:
Dallas Police Department officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 400 block of North Masters Drive at 1:53 a.m.
A preliminary investigation determined that the victim, identified as 18-year-old Isaiah Hernandez, had been shot by an unknown suspect.
Personnel with Dallas Fire-Rescue responded to the scene and took Hernandez to a local hospital, where he later died from his injuries.
Dallas police vehicle
No arrests have been made, and police have not released any details regarding a suspect description or motive.
What you can do:
Authorities are urging anyone with information regarding the shooting to contact Dallas Police Det. A. Joslin at 214-671-4095 or via email at adam.joslin@dallaspolice.gov.
The Source: Information in this article is from the Dallas Police Department.