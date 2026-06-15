18-year-old killed in Sweetwater police shooting after firing at patrol car, officials say

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The Brief An 18-year-old suspect, Airick Iriarte, was fatally shot by police early Monday after allegedly firing at a Sweetwater patrol vehicle. The fatal shootout occurred under a residential carport following a foot chase and a secondary exchange of gunfire with responding officers. The Texas Rangers are leading the investigation, and the officers involved have been placed on standard administrative leave.



An 18-year-old man was fatally shot by police early Monday after allegedly firing at a Sweetwater Police Department patrol vehicle, authorities said.

What we know:

The incident began about 2:20 a.m. when officers conducting routine patrol were fired upon and a police vehicle was struck by gunfire, according to a social media post from the Sweetwater Police Department.

Sweetwater police officers returned fire, and the suspect fled on foot.

Police later located the suspect, identified as 18-year-old Airick Iriarte, behind a vehicle under a residential carport.

Additional officers responded to the scene, and another exchange of gunfire occurred. Iriarte was pronounced dead at the scene.

What's next:

The officers involved have been placed on administrative leave, which is standard procedure following an officer-involved shooting, authorities said.

The Texas Rangers are leading the investigation. Police said no additional information would be released at this time.

The Sweetwater Police Department thanked the Nolan County Sheriff's Office and the Texas Department of Public Safety for their assistance in responding to and investigating the incident.