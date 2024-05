Search crews recovered the body of an 18-year-old male who drowned in Benbrook Lake over the weekend.

According to the Benbrook Fire Department, the victim disappeared while swimming with friends near Bear Creek on Sunday evening.

Rescuers searched for him until about midnight on Sunday.

They returned to the lake with a dive team on Monday morning and found his body around 5 p.m.

The victim’s name has not yet been released.