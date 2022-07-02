18-year-old arrested for stealing car from Blue Mound Carvana

article

An 18-year-old accused of stealing a car from Carvana is in custody now after officers in Blue Mound tracked him down in Grand Prairie.

Armando Carrizales was found to have a weapon on him, which is a violation of his parole.

He was arrested and charged with engaging in organized criminal activity, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, and a parole violation.

READ MORE: Car missing after Dallas couple murdered, children found alive

Police said he's also an active member of a gang in the Arlington and Grand Prairie area.