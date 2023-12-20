18-wheeler catches fire on I-35E in Lewisville

Crews in Lewisville battled a massive 18-wheeler fire on Wednesday morning.

The tractor trailer caught fire on northbound I-35E near Justin Road.

The original crash happened around 7:30 a.m. and crews are still working to put out the flames.

The City of Lewisville says the 18-wheeler was hauling home goods when it crashed into the outside retaining wall.

The vehicle then caught fire when the gas tank ruptured.

The driver was able to get out of the rig and was not injured, according to the City of Lewisville.

Police say the 18-wheeler appears to be the only vehicle involved in the incident.

The Garden Ridge exit and the two right lanes were shut down because there is debris on the ramp and two right lanes.

The left lane of northbound I-35E is still open at this time.

Hazmat crews are on scene now, but it could take hours before it is all cleaned up.