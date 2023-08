The Lewisville Fire Department recovered the body of a 17-year-old in Lewisville Lake on Wednesday evening.

The fire department was called for a possible drowning around 5:30 p.m. from the public swim area at Lewisville Lake Park.

The dive teams found the body around 8 p.m.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner has not released the name of the teen.

The Texas Game Wardens are investigating.